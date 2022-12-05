Long Beach woman held up at gunpoint in front of 3 kids in home invasion robbery

The search is on for three suspects after a woman was held up at gunpoint in front of her three children during a home invasion robbery in Long Beach overnight.

Officers with the Long Beach Police Department were called to the 2000 block of Beverly Plaza around 11 p.m. Sunday. The preliminary investigation reveals a masked gunman entered a unit at a large apartment complex where a woman lives with her children.

The woman was held up while another two suspects entered the home and proceeded to ransack the apartment, officials said. The suspects then left the scene with various items.

Thankfully, the woman and her children were unharmed.

It's unknown if the family was targeted.

No further information was immediately released, and the investigation is ongoing.

