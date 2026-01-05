Expand / Collapse search

2 dead in Long Beach hit-and-run crash

Published  January 5, 2026 7:29am PST
Long Beach
The search is on for a suspect following a deadly hit-and-run crash in Long Beach.

The Brief

    • A man and a woman were killed following a hit-and-run crash in Long Beach late Sunday night.
    • The crash happened at the intersection of Sixth Street and Atlantic Avenue.
    • Three others were rushed to the hospital. 

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A man and a woman were killed in a hit-and-run crash at a busy intersection in Long Beach late Sunday night, officials said. Three others were injured in the collision. 

What we know:

Investigators said the deadly collision happened at the intersection of Sixth Street and Atlantic Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 4. 

Police believe a driver ran a red light and caused a three-car crash. The impact caused one of the cars to flip over, and two people inside were reportedly ejected. 

A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were rushed to the hospital, authorities said. 

The suspect who allegedly caused the crash took off running and left a vehicle behind that had been reported stolen. 

What we don't know:

The names of the victims have not been released. 

A description of the suspect was not available. 

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Long Beach Police Department. 

