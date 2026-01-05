2 dead in Long Beach hit-and-run crash
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A man and a woman were killed in a hit-and-run crash at a busy intersection in Long Beach late Sunday night, officials said. Three others were injured in the collision.
What we know:
Investigators said the deadly collision happened at the intersection of Sixth Street and Atlantic Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 4.
Police believe a driver ran a red light and caused a three-car crash. The impact caused one of the cars to flip over, and two people inside were reportedly ejected.
A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were rushed to the hospital, authorities said.
The suspect who allegedly caused the crash took off running and left a vehicle behind that had been reported stolen.
What we don't know:
The names of the victims have not been released.
A description of the suspect was not available.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Long Beach Police Department.