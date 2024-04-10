Long Beach gardener charged with sexually assaulting multiple clients

A gardener has been arrested in connection with a string of sexual assaults against Long Beach women, and police say they believe there may be more victims.

Meliton Santoyo Jaramillo was arrested on suspicion of three sexual assaults. In each of those instances, police say they believe Jaramillo was working for the victims. One resident said Jaramillo had been her gardener for years, and explained several incidents described by her neighbors.

"He came up to her, and I think he just thrust himself on her. And then there were a couple of elderly ladies across the street."

While the Long Beach Police Department released Jaramillo's photo Wednesday, those who live in the neighborhood have been sharing his pictures on platforms like Next Door, discussing multiple incidents in the community.

"Most recent incident earlier this month, two last year and one from a few years back," read one post. "I'm so glad we banded together as neighbors and reported him to police," read another.

The Long Beach Police Department has only confirmed one attack in February, and two back in August. But, they say they believe there are more victims, and would like people to come forward. Law enforcement has been trying to assure residents that no other gardeners are under suspicion.

FOX 11 tried to talk to other gardeners who serve the community about these incidents, but none of them wanted to talk.

Jaramillo is being held without bail.

Anyone with information about other incidents is asked to contact the Long Beach Police Department.