Long Beach extends deal with Grand Prix Association through 2028

Long Beach has extended its deal with the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach through 2028, ensuring continuity for the city's signature event.

The Long Beach City Council unanimously approved the deal Tuesday.

The new agreement, which will start with the 2022 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach scheduled for April 8-10, continues a relationship between the city and the Grand Prix Association that has lasted 46 years.

"The Grand Prix extension that has been approved by the City Council is the result of extensive discussions with city leadership that we believe has resulted in benefits to all parties concerned," said Jim Michaelian, Grand Prix Association of Long Beach president and CEO. "The Grand Prix has always been a very strong community event and this agreement just amplifies the unique relationship with the city of Long Beach going forward. Our thanks to all those who assisted in getting this done."

The 2022 Grand Prix will be headlined by the NTT IndyCar Series, as well as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The weekend event will also include the Super Drift Challenge under the lights on Friday and Saturday nights, plus doubleheader action from Robby Gordon's SPEED Energy Stadium Super Trucks, and a new event in 2022, Porsche Carrera Cup North America.

Tickets range from $37 for Friday general admission to $168 for a three-day ticket that includes weekend reserved seating in grandstand upper levels. Tickets are available at gplb.com or by calling 888-827-7333.

The Long Beach Grand Prix is customarily held in April but moved to September last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic prompted the cancellation of the 2020 race.

