2 dead in wrong-way crash in Long Beach, officials say

Two men were killed following what authorities believe was a wrong-way crash in Long Beach on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Around 6:20 a.m., officers with the Long Beach Police Department were called to the area of 7th Street and Terraine Avenue regarding a crash.

When firefighters arrived, two men were declared dead at the scene.

Long Beach PD said the preliminary investigation reveals one of the drivers was traveling on the wrong side of the road when he crashed into another vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The names of the two men killed have not been released.