Clean up efforts continue at Port of Long Beach after cargo containers fell into water

Clean-up efforts continue days after dozens of shipping containers fell into the ocean at the Port of Long Beach.

What we know:

On Tuesday, Sept. 9, about 75 cargo containers fell off their vessel, the Mississippi, around 8:45 a.m. at Pier G.

Images from SkyFOX showed dozens of large shipping containers floating in the water. Items like shoes and clothes were also seen in the water. Many of the containers also sank to the bottom.

While investigators try to determine how the mishap occurred, recovery and salvage work continues. While some containers have been removed from the water, dozens remain, US Coast Guard officials said.

"Teams are working to assess to make sure the vessel is safe and to start lashing down or securing that cargo on deck to make sure that it's safe and other cargo won't fall overboard. We're not sure the exact number of what's in the water right now. Every day we're able to get a better count as we work on craning them out of the waterway. So it's kind of an ongoing assessment," said Lt. Commander Mark Leahey with the US Coast Guard.

Many containers, sitting at a 45-degree angle, remain on the Mississippi, unstable and not latched properly.

Officials say it could take weeks to clear everything.