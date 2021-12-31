Long Beach beaches temporarily closed due to sewage spill

Beaches in the city of Long Beach are temporarily closed Friday, while crews work to clean up a sewage spill that started in the city of Carson Thursday afternoon.

According to the California Office of Emergency Services, between 2 and 4 million gallons of untreated sewage made its way into the Dominguez Channel Thursday, after a sewer main line failed in Carson. The channel lets out into the Los Angeles Harbor at the Port of Los Angeles.

Long Beach health officials are continuously monitoring the water and taking samples along the seven miles of beach in the city. California law requires beach closures in situations like this until the water meets quality standards. Until then health officials advise against going to beaches and even coming into contact with the water.

Crews in Carson discovered the spill around 3 p.m. near the intersection of 212th Street and Moneta Street. Officials say the sewer collapsed near the off-ramp from Interstate 110 to 220th Street. Crews worked throughout the night, and are still working to contain it. Officials still aren't sure what caused the sewer collapse or when the situation will be under control.

