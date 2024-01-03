Roadway improvements to begin at Long Beach Airport Monday

article

Street improvements along Terminal Roadway at Long Beach Airport will begin Monday, with the goal of alleviating traffic congestion and addressing mobility challenges, officials announced Wednesday.

Construction for the Terminal Roadway Improvements Project is set to begin in the evening on Jan. 8, and will take place primarily overnight from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Officials say the project will supplement existing Americans with Disability Act features such as curb access ramps, signage and handrails at drop-off and pick-up areas.

Additionally, the project will establish a clear ADA path of travel to public transportation and public parking facilities. The project will also add an audible warning detection systems at pedestrian crossings.

"This integral component of our pre-security improvement program at Long Beach Airport will offer travelers an even more seamless and convenient experience," Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement. "Throughout our century of service at the airport, we've consistently facilitated smooth journeys through our unwavering dedication to modern improvements."

The project is one of nine projects that the airport will undertake as part of ongoing strategic pre-security enhancements. The total cost of the project is $16.6 million, with approximately $10.6 million funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the remainder funded by airport revenue.

"This project is a testament to Long Beach's dedication to investing in modern, innovative operations at LGB," Councilwoman Megan Kerr, who represents the Fifth District, said in a statement. "Temporary disruptions caused by construction will pay off in the long road, improving the overall flow of vehicle and passenger traffic."

Daryl Supernaw, who represents the Fourth District, added, "Our City Council proudly supports the takeoff of this development, which will propel our award-winning 100-year-old Long Beach Airport to convenient new heights."

The Long Beach Airport. (Photo by Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images)

The project is expected to be completed in fall 2024.

"We commit to upholding our reputation as an airport where `the going is easy' even during construction by ensuring that our guests are informed and know what to expect," Long Beach Airport Director Cynthia Guidry said in a statement. "The temporary short-term inconvenience will result in long-term benefits, building on our reputation as an easygoing airport from curb to gate."

City officials encouraged travelers to plan ahead using the city's various tools, including a construction-specific website with the latest alerts and tips, available at LGBRoadImprovements.com, or sign up for notifications about the project at LinkLB.

Long Beach Airport also established a construction hotline at 562-445- 6439, and residents can email info@lgbroadimprovements.com with questions.

Additional signage will be designed to help travelers navigate around construction.