At least 1 killed in 10-car wreck on Upland freeway

At least one person was killed and six others were injured in a multi-car wreck on the 10 Freeway in Upland Sunday night.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department first reported the crash at the I-10 and Euclid Avenue around 8:30 p.m. According to the department 10 cars were involved in the crash, and some of the cars needed extrication to remove the passengers.

In addition to the one person who was killed, the department reported six others with at least moderate injuries and multiple others with minor injuries.

Images from SkyFOX showed multiple cars destroyed on both sides of the freeway.

Parts of both sides of the 10 Freeway were closed Sunday night as crews worked to clear the scene.