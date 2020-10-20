Local Hal-LA-ween activities for you, your family, and your 'BOO'

Halloween is right around the corner, and there is still a lot to do even in midst of a global pandemic.

Whether you want a full fright, date night, or a festive outing with the family; use this list as a guide.

Haunt O'Ween LA presented by Experiential Supply in Woodland Hills: https://www.hauntoweenla.com/

Urban Legends Haunt: https://urbanlegendshaunt.com

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride Live Drive-Up Experience: https://www.losangeleshauntedhayride.com/

Nights of The Jack: https://nightsofthejack.com/

Knott's Taste of Fall-O-ween: https://www.knotts.com/play/events/taste-of-fall-o-ween

Advertisement

Huluween: https://huluween.com/

Tubi Halloween Movies: https://tubitv.com/



