Lobby at Sheraton Grand Los Angeles turns into pop-up library

A hotel in the heart of Los Angeles has shined up a tried and true way for you to relax– with a book.

Reese Witherspoon’s book club and Sheraton Hotels teamed up to create a pop-up library in downtown Los Angeles. It’s a way for hotel guests to grab a book during their stay or for a flight home, and a way for people in the community to enjoy their downtime.

"They're enjoying their downtime, which is what matters. Women are having such a hard time finding time for themselves, and it's an opportunity to sort of remind them that while you're taking this break, while you're taking this trip. Remember to find time for you, and oftentimes that's time in a story," Maureen Polo said.

The lobby library is at the Sheraton Grand until November 12, when it moves on to the Sheraton in Toronto.