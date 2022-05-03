Suspect in custody after leading officers on wild chase through LA County

A suspect is in custody after leading officers on a wild high-speed chase through parts of Los Angeles County.

The suspect, wanted for robbery, was driving a white Mercedes-Benz.

SkyFOX caught the vehicle near the Hawthorne airport.

The suspect circled around a cul-de-sac, sped past a patrol car and then collided with another vehicle head on. That collisions occurred on Spinning Ave. and W. 129th st., the suspect drove off after the collision.

SkyFOX caught the suspect driving on the wrong side of the wrong and running red lights.

The suspect eventually surrendered to police on Van Ness Ave. and 173rd St. in the city of Torrence. He was taken into custody.