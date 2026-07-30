Massive fire breaks out at warehouse in Vernon

A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in the Vernon neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The 2-alarm fire broke out near the intersection of East 49th Street and Hampton Street on Thursday, July 30.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. As of Thursday, 3:30 p.m., no injuries have been announced by officials from the fire.

The fire comes a little more than a month after a fire – unrelated to Thursday's fire – broke out at a different warehouse in Boyle Heights. The fire at the Lineage story facility has left neighbors living in nightmare conditions, which includes apparent respiratory issues, fly infestations, and foul odor from the rotting food at the fire scene in Boyle Heights.