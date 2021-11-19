Police chase: Suspect seen driving on wrong side of 5 freeway in Orange County

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department are in pursuit of a reckless driver.

The suspect is wanted for armed carjacking.

SkyFOX was over the police chase around 12:30 p.m. near downtown LA. The suspect was caught driving recklessly on surface streets and entering and exiting the freeway often.

The driver then made their way to the Commerce area, attempting to dodge traffic on the 5 freeway.

The suspect then sped down the 5 to Orange County where the vehicle stopped in the middle of the freeway, made a U-turn and drove the wrong way on the shoulder of the freeway.

Traffic has come to a full stop on the 5 near Buena Park.

