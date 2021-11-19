Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 6:00 AM PST until MON 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
2
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 9:00 AM PST until SUN 7:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest

Police chase: Suspect seen driving on wrong side of 5 freeway in Orange County

Published 
Police Chases
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department are in pursuit of a reckless driver. 

The suspect is wanted for armed carjacking. 

SkyFOX was over the police chase around 12:30 p.m. near downtown LA. The suspect was caught driving recklessly on surface streets and entering and exiting the freeway often. 

The driver then made their way to the Commerce area, attempting to dodge traffic on the 5 freeway. 

Carjacking suspect drives wrong way on southbound 5 Freeway during pursuit

A police pursuit took a dangerous turn Friday afternoon when the suspect began driving the wrong way on the southbound 5 Freeway.

The suspect then sped down the 5 to Orange County where the vehicle stopped in the middle of the freeway, made a U-turn and drove the wrong way on the shoulder of the freeway.

Traffic has come to a full stop on the 5 near Buena Park.

Click here to watch live