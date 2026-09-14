Hayden Panettiere's death could be traced back to LA, report says

The Brief Federal and local investigators are looking into whether Hayden Panettiere’s death could be traced back to Los Angeles. According to a TMZ report, the 36-year-old actress purchased black-market prescription drugs in Los Angeles before flying to South Carolina. While law enforcement sources point to a suspected drug supplier, official toxicology results remain pending to confirm the final cause of death.



Investigators are working under the theory that Hayden Panettiere’s death could be traced back to Los Angeles, TMZ reported.

What we know:

On Monday, the entertainment news outlet reported the "Nashville" actress may have died after taking an oxycodone pill laced with fentanyl.

RELATED: Hayden Panettiere's cause of death revealed: report

Citing law enforcement sources, the 36-year-old had a longtime drug dealer in Los Angeles who allegedly provided her with the pill that ultimately led to an overdose.

TMZ also reported the "Ice Princess" star was in Los Angeles the day before her death and met with the dealer to purchase drugs. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that while she was on a flight from Los Angeles to South Carolina, she ingested several drugs. However, it was reportedly the morning of her death when she took the alleged black-market pill.

What they're saying:

"DEA offices in South Carolina and in LA [are investigating] because this longtime drug dealer is someone in the LA area, so they are trying to find out if the oxy pill that they believe Hayden took on Saturday morning, the morning that she was found unresponsive, they want to find out if it came from this person, and then they need to make sure that this is actually because of death, that they have that officially, because we don't have. The toxicology results back yet," TMZ Executive Producer Charles Latibeaudiere said during his Monday appearance on Good Day LA.

What we don't know:

An official cause of death has not been released, as toxicology reports remain outstanding.