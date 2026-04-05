LIVE: Attempted murder suspect leads 2-county car chase across LA, San Bernardino Counties

A police chase is underway involving a suspect possibly wanted for attempted murder.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect led the California Highway Patrol on a chase in Los Angeles County on Sunday, April 5.

Over the course of the first half of the chase, the suspect drove through various parts of Calabasas, the San Fernando Valley neighborhoods before SkyFOX lost hold of the chase in the San Gabriel Valley. After SkyFOX got a chance to refuel, it returned to the scene, as the suspect has since been spotted in San Bernardino County.

Officials did not say which attempted murder case the suspect was linked to.

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