The Brief Police arrested rapper Lil Tjay following a fight and reported shooting outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood on Monday night. Former Migos rapper Offset was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury after the incident in the casino valet area. Lil Tjay faces a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct – affray while Offset remains under observation at a local hospital.



Rapper Lil Tjay was arrested and former Migos member Offset was hospitalized Monday night following a fight and reported shooting outside a South Florida casino.

What we know:

Rapper Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was booked into the Broward County jail following an incident at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood.

Merritt is charged with disorderly conduct – affray, which is a misdemeanor.

The incident began around 7 p.m. Monday in the valet area of the casino.

Police report a fight broke out that led to the injury of Kiari Kendrell Cephus, known professionally as Offset.

While TMZ reports that Offset was shot, a spokesperson told the outlet that the rapper is doing "fine."

RELATED: TMZ: Former Migos rapper Offset shot outside Florida casino

Lil Tjay booking photo (Boward County Jail)

What we don't know:

While officials confirmed Cephus was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital for a non-life-threatening injury, the exact nature of the injury has not been detailed by police.

It is also unclear what sparked the initial fight in the valet area.

Police detained one other person at the scene alongside Merritt, but that individual has not been charged.

Investigators are still working to identify other individuals involved in the incident.

The other side:

Lil Tjay's legal representatives issued a statement on social media denying that he was involved in the shooting.

"We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood," the statement said.

"Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting," the statement continued. "Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the occurrence of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors."

The backstory:

Before finding solo success, Offset helped turn the trio Migos into global stars from their home base in Gwinnett County.

Raised just minutes northeast of Atlanta alongside his cousin Takeoff and uncle Quavo, the group changed hip-hop with hits like "Versace" and two No. 1 albums.

This latest incident comes more than three years after his cousin Takeoff was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley in 2022.