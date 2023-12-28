Deputies chase reckless driver in Compton

The LA County Sheriff's Department were in pursuit of a vehicle in Compton.

The driver was allegedly wanted for reckless driving.

SkyFOX caught the pursuit as the suspect drove on surface streets in Compton.

The driver was weaving in and out of traffic, dodging several other vehicles. The suspect vehicle got onto the northbound lanes of the 710 then entered the 105 freeway.

It appears the suspect fled the vehicle, because deputies can be seen walking with flashlights along a dirt path underneath the freeway bridge near Garfiled Ave. SkyFOX lost sight of the suspect as well.

It is unclear if the driver was taken into custody.