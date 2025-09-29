List of spots iShowSpeed checked out during Sept. 2025 Los Angeles visit

YouTube megastar iShowSpeed stopped by Los Angeles as he's at the tail end of his month-long tour across the United States.

What we know:

The popular streamer, who has more than 44 million subscribers on YouTube, drew a massive crowd everywhere he went during the Southern California leg of his tour.

Below were some of the local stops made by the self-proclaimed Cristiano Ronaldo superman:

Mimi's Cafe : iShowSpeed and his tour buddies started their day with takeout breakfast from the San Fernando Valley family restaurant.

Disneyland : The crew drove down to Anaheim to check out some of the rides.

Escape Room Era : The streamer had moments of NSFW screams during his visit to the : The streamer had moments of NSFW screams during his visit to the horror-themed escape room

Compton Cowboys : iShowSpeed and his friend rode horses with the Southern California icons.

Señor Cliff's Texas Style Burritos : The crew navigated through a crowd to fans to grab some grub in Compton.

Venice Beach : The YouTuber got a chance to skateboard in the iconic public parks.

UCLA campus: iShowSpeed swung by Westwood in the later hours of Monday, September 29.

iShowSpeed also stumbled upon an active street takeover during his visit to Compton. While the whole ordeal made his security team members nervous, the YouTuber gave glowing reviews about his Compton experience.

"Compton is lit, bro!" He exclaimed while briefly reflecting in his team's tour bus.

The Southern California stop comes as part of his "Speed Does America Tour," which is a 35-day event that is streamed 24/7. The tour, expected to cover more than 20 states, ends on Thursday, October 2.