List: Oscars 2023 nominees

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" will look to cap its remarkable run through the Hollywood awards season Sunday evening when it takes a leading 11 nominations into the 95th Oscar ceremonies.

The time-and-space-twisting sci-fi tale is among the 10 films up for best picture, and it goes into the evening riding a wave of momentum -- having already captured top honors in that category, or its equivalent, from the Screen Actors Guild, the Producers Guild, the Directors Guild and at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

"Everything" is also coming off triumphs at the traditional Oscar- predictor award shows -- for best actress, Michelle Yeoh; best supporting actress, Jamie Lee Curtis; best supporting actor, Ke Huy Quan (all SAG winners); and best directing, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Directors Guild).

But "Everything" will face a compelling cast of competitors at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday night, when the ceremonies begin at 5 p.m., hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and televised live by ABC.

The World War I saga "All Quiet on the Western Front" and the Irish dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" each bring nine nominations -- including best picture nods for both -- into the show, while the biopic "Elvis" is next with eight nods, including best picture and best actor (Austin Butler).

"The Fabelmans" -- Steven Spielberg's largely autobiographical movie about a young boy who dreams of becoming a filmmaker -- follows with seven nominations, including best picture, best director, best actress (Michelle Williams) and best supporting actor (Judd Hirsch).

Cate Blanchett is also tapped for best actress for her performance in "Tár," playing a fictional composer suffering a career crisis -- and helping the film garner six nominations, including best picture. The Tom Cruise action sequel "Top Gun: Maverick" also has six nods, among them best picture.

Rounding out the 10 best picture nominees -- the only category with 10 candidates -- are the James Cameron blockbuster "Avatar: The Way of Water," "Triangle of Sadness" and "Women Talking."

The nomination for "The Fabelmans" marks Spielberg's 12th career nod for best picture -- an Academy record for an individual producer. The nomination also ties Spielberg with William Wyler, with each having directed 13 films nominated for best picture.

An Oscar statue stands on the red carpet as preparations are made ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, in Hollywood, California, on March 11, 2023 (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

In the major individual awards, also up for best actor are Colin Farrell in "The Banshees of Inisherin," SAG winner Brendan Fraser in "The Whale," Paul Mescal in "Aftersun" and Bill Nighy in "Living." The nominations were the first best actor nods for everyone in the category.

For best actress, in addition to Yeoh, Williams and Blanchett, nominees are Ana de Armas in "Blonde" and Andrea Riseborough in "To Leslie."

Blanchett and Williams have both been nominated for best actress before, and Blanchett won the prize for "Blue Jasmine." Williams was nominated in the category for "Blue Valentine" and "My Week with Marilyn."

In the best supporting actor category, Quan and Hirsch are joined by Brendan Gleeson in "The Banshees of Inisherin," Brian Tyree Henry in "Causeway" and Barry Keoghan in "The Banshees of Inisherin."

Besides Curtis in the best supporting actress category are "Everything" castmate Stephanie Hsu, Angela Bassett in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Hong Chau in "The Whale" and Kerry Condon in "The Banshees of Inisherin."

For best director, the Kwan/Scheinert team and Spielberg are joined by Martin McDonagh for "The Banshees of Inisherin," Todd Field for "Tár" and Ruben Ostlund for "Triangle of Sadness." The nominations are the first directing nods for everyone in the category except Spielberg, who has been nominated eight times previously -- winning for "Schindler's List" and "Saving Private Ryan."

Among the other nominations for "The Fablemans" is an original score nomination for John Williams, who padded his record-setting number of nods for music scoring at 48. Overall, Williams has 53 total career Oscar nominations, the most of any living person and second only to Walt Disney, who had 59. According to the Academy, Williams is also believed to be the oldest nominee in any competitive award category at age 90.

Also in the history department, Hirsch's nod as supporting actor set a record for longest time between nominations, at 42 years. He was previously nominated for his supporting role in 1980's "Ordinary People." Henry Fonda held the old record, with 41 years between nominations.

Meanwhile, the original song nominations generated buzz, thanks to nods for Lady Gaga and Rihanna, who collected nods for their compositions in the films "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," respectively.

But the category also got some attention for one person who was not nominated -- Taylor Swift. She had been considered a likely nominee for her song "Carolina" from the film "Where the Crawdads Sing," but the pop superstar was snubbed.

Rihanna will be one of the performers Sunday night, singing "Lift Me Up," but Lady Gaga will not be on hand to sing "Hold My Hand," as she is away filming a movie.

Also set to perform Sunday are Lenny Kravitz, David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren.

The list of presenters includes Harrison Ford, Emily Blunt, Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, Glenn Close, Antonio Banderas, Sigourney Weaver, Samuel L. Jackson and Kate Hudson.

Sunday night's Oscars also come a year after eventual best actor winner Will Smith infamously smacked presenter Chris Rock for jokes Rock made at the expense of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Will Smith was subsequently banned from the Oscar ceremony for 10 years.

Here is a complete list of the nominees:

Best picture

-- "All Quiet on the Western Front," Malte Grunert, producer

-- "Avatar: The Way of Water," James Cameron and Jon Landau, producers

-- "The Banshees of Inisherin," Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, producers

-- "Elvis," Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, producers

-- "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, producers

-- "The Fabelmans," Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, oroducers

-- "Tár," Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, producers

-- "Top Gun: Maverick," Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, producers

-- "Triangle of Sadness," Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, producers

-- "Women Talking," Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, producers

Performance by an actor in a leading role

-- Austin Butler, "Elvis"

-- Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

-- Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

-- Paul Mescal, `Aftersun

-- Bill Nighy, "Living"

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

-- Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

-- Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"

-- Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"

-- Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

-- Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Performance by an actress in a leading role

-- Cate Blanchett, "Tár"

-- Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

-- Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"

-- Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"

-- Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

-- Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

-- Hong Chau, "The Whale"

-- Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

-- Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

-- Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Achievement in directing

-- "The Banshees of Inisherin," artin McDonagh

-- "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

-- "The Fabelmans," Steven Spielberg

-- "Tár," Todd Field

-- "Triangle of Sadness," Ruben Ostlund

Best animated feature film of the year

-- "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

-- "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On," Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

-- "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

-- "The Sea Beast," Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

-- "Turning Red," Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Achievement in cinematography

-- "All Quiet on the Western Front," James Friend

-- "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths," Darius Khondji

-- "Elvis," Mandy Walker

-- "Empire of Light," Roger Deakins

-- "Tár" Florian Hoffmeister

Original screenplay

-- "The Banshees of Inisherin," Written by Martin McDonagh

-- "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

-- "The Fabelmans," Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

-- "Tár," Written by Todd Field

-- "Triangle of Sadness," Written by Ruben Ostlund

Adapted screenplay

-- "All Quiet on the Western Front," Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

-- "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," Written by Rian Johnson

-- "Living," Written by Kazuo Ishiguro

-- "Top Gun: Maverick," Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

-- "Women Talking," Screenplay by Sarah Polley

Achievement in costume design

-- "Babylon," Mary Zophres

-- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Ruth Carter

-- "Elvis," Catherine Martin

-- "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Shirley Kurata

-- "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris," Jenny Beavan

Best documentary feature

-- "All That Breathes," Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

-- "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed," Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

-- "Fire of Love," Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

-- "A House Made of Splinters," Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellstrom

-- "Navalny," Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Best documentary short subject

-- "The Elephant Whisperers," Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

-- "Haulout," Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

-- "How Do You Measure a Year?" Jay Rosenblatt

-- "The Martha Mitchell Effect," Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

-- "Stranger at the Gate," Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Achievement in film editing

-- "The Banshees of Inisherin," Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

-- "Elvis," Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

-- "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Paul Rogers

-- "Tár," Monika Willi

-- "Top Gun: Maverick," Eddie Hamilton

Best international feature film

-- "All Quiet on the Western Front," Germany

-- "Argentina, 1985," Argentina

-- "Close," Belgium

-- "EO," Poland

-- "The Quiet Girl," Ireland

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

-- "All Quiet on the Western Front," Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

-- "The Batman," Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

-- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

-- "Elvis," Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

-- "The Whale," Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

Original score

-- "All Quiet on the Western Front," Volker Bertelmann

-- "Babylon," Justin Hurwitz

-- "The Banshees of Inisherin," Carter Burwell

-- "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Son Lux

-- "The Fabelmans," John Williams

Original song

-- "Applause" from "Tell It like a Woman," music and lyrics by Diane Warren

-- "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick," music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

-- "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson, lyrica by Tems and Ryan Coogler

-- "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR," music by M.M. Keeravaani, lyrics by Chandrabose

-- "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once," music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski, lyrica by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Achievement in production design

-- "All Quiet on the Western Front," Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

-- "Avatar: The Way of Water," Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

-- "Babylon," Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

-- "Elvis," Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

-- "The Fabelmans," Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara

Best animated short film

-- "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse," Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

-- "The Flying Sailor," Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

-- "Ice Merchants," Joao Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

-- "My Year of Dicks," Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

-- "An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It," Lachlan Pendragon

Best live action short film

-- "An Irish Goodbye," Tom Berkeley and Ross White

-- "Ivalu," Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

-- "Le Pupille," Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón

-- "Night Ride," Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

-- "The Red Suitcase" Cyrus Neshvad

Achievement in sound

-- "All Quiet on the Western Front," Viktor Prásil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

-- "Avatar: The Way of Water," Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges

-- "The Batman," Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

-- "Elvis," David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

-- "Top Gun: Maverick," Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Achievement in visual effects

-- "All Quiet on the Western Front," Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

-- "Avatar: The Way of Water," Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

-- "The Batman," Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

-- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

-- "Top Gun: Maverick," Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher