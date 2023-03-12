Oscars 2023: Hollywood road closures

article

If it's Oscar Sunday, then they must be litany of street closures surrounding Hollywood's Dolby Theatre ahead of Sunday evening's 95th Academy Awards.

All lanes of Hollywood Boulevard are closed between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A wider closure along Hollywood Boulevard -- between El Cerrito Place and Cahuenga Boulevard -- will be in place until 4 a.m. Monday.

The sidewalk in front of the Dolby Theatre is also blocked, along with the pedestrian crosswalk on Hollywood Boulevard in front of the theater.

Metro's Hollywood/Highland Station will be closed Sunday and B Line (Red) trains will not stop at the station. The station will reopen for the start of regular service at 6 a.m. Monday.

Metro bus routes along Hollywood Boulevard will be re-routed during the street closures.

Other Sunday closures include:

From 12:01 a.m. Sunday to 6 a,m. Monday:

-- Remainder of Hawthorn Alley from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue.

-- Orange Drive from Hollywood Boulevard to Lanewood Avenue.

-- North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue. No pedestrian access.

-- South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue, 8-foot pedestrian access.

-- South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard directly in front of the north-south Hawthorn Alley. No pedestrian access to cross alley.

-- East sidewalk and curb lane of Highland Avenue from Yucca Street to Sunset Blvd. 8-foot pedestrian access (south of Hollywood Blvd only).

-- Extend closure of west sidewalk of Highland Avenue from Hollywood Blvd to Sunset Blvd.

-- West curb of Highland Avenue from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Blvd UNTIL 9:00 AM

From 4 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday:

-- North and south crosswalks on Hollywood Boulevard at the Highland Avenue intersection.

-- Highland Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Franklin Avenue.

-- Hollywood Boulevard from La Brea Boulevard to Orange Drive.

-- Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard.

Except for local residents, business access and emergency vehicles, the following will be closed from 4 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday:

-- Hawthorn Avenue between Orange Drive and La Brea Boulevard.

-- Hawthorn Avenue between Highland Avenue and McCadden Place.

-- McCadden Place between Yucca Street and Hollywood Boulevard.

-- Yucca Street between Highland Avenue and Wilcox Avenue

-- Wilcox Avenue between Sunset Blvd and Cahuenga Boulevard

-- Restrict access on streets that end at or intersect Hollywood Boulevard and the alley east of the El Capitan Theatre is closed between Hollywood Boulevard and stretching about 200 feet south. That alley will remain blocked until 6 a.m. on March 30.

-- A portion of Hawthorn Alley south of the El Capitan is also closed, along with part of the Orchid Alley north of the Hollywood & Highland complex.

A complete schedule of closures is available at https://oscars.org/closures.