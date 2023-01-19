Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death deferred as investigation continues

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death has been deferred.

Her body was examined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner on Saturday, Fox News Digital can confirm. The public information officer for the medical examiner-coroner's office explained what it means when a cause of death has been deferred.

"After an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies," Sarah Ardalani told Fox News Digital.

"Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination."

Presley was pronounced dead on Thursday at 5:08 p.m. at West Hills Hospital, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

The only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley , Lisa Marie was 54 years old at the time of her death. She is survived by her mother and three daughters — Riley, Harper Vivienne and Finley.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time," Priscilla's representative said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Presley was taken to a hospital Thursday in Los Angeles after sheriff's deputies responded to a "not breathing call" from the musician's Calabasas home.

Her mother was seen walking into the emergency room shortly after Presley arrived at the medical center.

Priscilla wrote on social media at the time: "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time."

A public memorial in honor of Presley's life will be held at Graceland on Sunday.

"Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie," a representative confirmed to Fox News Digital in a statement.

"A public memorial service has been arranged on the front lawn of Graceland at 9:00 am on Sunday, January 22, in Memphis. Please visit www.graceland.com for more information. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages all who wish to send something to do so in the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation," the statement continued.

Presley's father Elvis, who died in 1977 from cardiac arrest, and her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, are both buried at Graceland.

