California man sentenced for giving alcohol to baby hawk
LOS ANGELES - A Whittier man is heading to jail after a disturbing video surfaced on social media showing him forcing a baby hawk to consume alcohol.
What we know:
Cesar Gustavo Diaz, 25, was arrested following an investigation into a video uploaded to YouTube.
The footage depicted Diaz at Amelia Mayberry Park in Whittier, where he captured a young hawk—a species specifically protected under both California state and federal law.
In the video, Diaz is seen pouring a BuzzBall, a pre-mixed alcoholic cocktail, into the bird's mouth.
Following his arrest, Diaz entered a no-contest plea to charges of animal cruelty.
A judge has sentenced him to serve 45 days in prison for his actions.
What they're saying:
Wildlife officials are using the sentencing as a public warning about the treatment of local fauna.
"This type of hawk is actually protected under state and federal law," officials stated, adding a reminder to the public that "capturing, harming, or harassing wildlife is illegal."
What you can do:
Local authorities encourage the public to report any instances of wildlife harassment or suspected animal cruelty to local animal control or the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
If you witness a protected animal in distress or being handled illegally, do not intervene personally; instead, document the location and contact professional enforcement immediately.
The Source: This report is based on information from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.