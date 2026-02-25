California man sentenced for giving alcohol to baby hawk

The Brief Cesar Gustavo Diaz was sentenced to 45 days in jail after pleading no contest to animal cruelty charges involving a protected baby hawk. The incident occurred at Amelia Mayberry Park in South Whittier, where Diaz captured the bird and filmed himself pouring a BuzzBall alcoholic drink into its mouth. Authorities used the YouTube footage to identify and arrest Diaz, emphasizing that harming or harassing protected wildlife carries strict legal penalties.



A Whittier man is heading to jail after a disturbing video surfaced on social media showing him forcing a baby hawk to consume alcohol.

What we know:

Cesar Gustavo Diaz, 25, was arrested following an investigation into a video uploaded to YouTube.

The footage depicted Diaz at Amelia Mayberry Park in Whittier, where he captured a young hawk—a species specifically protected under both California state and federal law.

In the video, Diaz is seen pouring a BuzzBall, a pre-mixed alcoholic cocktail, into the bird's mouth.

Following his arrest, Diaz entered a no-contest plea to charges of animal cruelty.

A judge has sentenced him to serve 45 days in prison for his actions.

What they're saying:

Wildlife officials are using the sentencing as a public warning about the treatment of local fauna.

"This type of hawk is actually protected under state and federal law," officials stated, adding a reminder to the public that "capturing, harming, or harassing wildlife is illegal."

What you can do:

Local authorities encourage the public to report any instances of wildlife harassment or suspected animal cruelty to local animal control or the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

If you witness a protected animal in distress or being handled illegally, do not intervene personally; instead, document the location and contact professional enforcement immediately.