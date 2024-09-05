Teenagers arrested in connection with igniting Riverside brush fire

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with a brush fire that devastated a neighborhood in Riverside.

The three 16-year-olds are facing a total of 27 charges for allegedly igniting the Hawarden Fire on July 21, the Riverside Police Department said during a press conference.

Video shared with FOX 11 showed the moment a concerned homeowner confronted three young suspects running from the origin point of the fire, which was blamed on illegal fireworks. The teens then fled in a silver pickup.

Police were able to locate the vehicle and served search warrants at the teens' homes.

Police say the surveillance video and tips from the community helped lead to the arrests.

Two of the teenagers were arrested Thursday and charges were filed against the other teen.

Police said the teens obtained illegal and dangerous fireworks which caused the blaze.

The fire burned 600 acres, destroyed seven homes, and damaged 18 others.

The fire also caused over $10 million worth of damage to homes in the area of Canyon Hills Road.

Their names will not be released since they are minors.