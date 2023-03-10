'Like a war zone': Suspect inside police cruiser engages in shootout with Ontario officers

Video shows a wild west type of shootout occur between Ontario Police and a suspect who managed to get hold of a gun while inside a police cruiser.

Officers responded to the 500 block West Holt Boulevard for reports of a car in the middle of the road. It's unclear what led to the shootout, but video taken by a witness shows nine minutes of a gun battle between police and the suspect.

"They had a suspect in the car, handcuffed in the back, for some reason he got a hold of a gun, he's shooting at them, they ran away from the car, the car stated to roll," said Wail Khalaf who shared the video with FOX 11.

Khalaf is the owner of American Stereo Master; he was inside his store when the shooting occurred, that's when he started filming.

"I dropped to the floor when I heard rapid fire. It was like a war zone."

His store of 32-years was badly damaged as the impact of the shooting broke several windows.

No officers were injured in the shooting and the suspect eventually surrendered and was taken into custody, police announced.

It is unclear how the suspect gained access to a gun.