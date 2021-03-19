Lights, camera, 'Every Day Action' to help the hungry

If you've been on a Hollywood set, you know how much food is available to the cast and crew. At the end of the day, the leftovers have gone in the trash. One local organization is putting an end to that, and they are putting all of the hot food in the hands of those who need it most.

FOX 11's Amanda Salas spoke with the Ceo and Founder Hillary Cohen and also Board Member Barrett Foa (both of whom work on the show NCIS: Los Angeles). The non-profit recycles items and food deemed as excess or waste and re-distributes it to those in need.

So far, six local productions are a part of this initiative, but the organization operates off of donations and drivers too. They call their volunteers "food ninjas," and if you do volunteer, your PPE and gas are covered through Every Day Action.

You can go to youreverydayaction.org for more information, and also follow them on Instagram: @every_day_action.

