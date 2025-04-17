Light rain moves into Southern California: Timeline

Light rain and windy conditions are moving through parts of Southern California Thursday, but conditions are expected to clear out for Easter weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Light showers will continue until Friday evening with less than one-tenth of a inch along the coast and between a quarter-inch to three-quarters of an inch in the mountains, the NWS forecasted.

There will be periods of strong and gusty winds in the mountain communities and Coachella Valley. Winds of 45 to 55 mph are expected in the mountains, and up to 70 mph in the northern Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass Thursday and Friday, according to the NWS.

As far as temperatures go, temperatures will remain well below normal, the NWS said, but warmer temperatures are expected Saturday through the middle of next week, with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees higher than Friday in the valleys.

Temperatures will range from the mid-60s at the coast to the 70s for the Inland Empire to 80s in the low deserts.