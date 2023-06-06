Lifeguard shortage looms for LA County pools

An ongoing lifeguard shortage is looming in Los Angeles County as summer gets underway.

County supervisors say pools are struggling to hire lifeguards due to the low pay and weeks of required training.

Now they're introducing a motion to try and figure out how to streamline the process.

SUGGESTED:

Many pools lost lifeguards during the pandemic and were never able to gain them back.

Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that allowed pools to hire ocean lifeguards, which wasn't previously allowed because they require different certifications.