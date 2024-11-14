LGBTQ Trump supporter says she's being pushed out by her friends after revealing her vote

A member of the LGBTQ community in Los Angeles says her friends are pushing her away after she voted for Donald Trump.

"I definitely feel like I’m on an island alone," said Tanya Tsikanovsky. "The queer people have turned their back on me, and I’m queer, so it’s very painful."

According to Tsikanovsky, she worked in Iowa with the Hillary Clinton election campaign in 2016. Then, she voted for Joe Biden in 2020.

"I was absolutely that person who would say if you’re a Trump supporter, I don’t want you in my life," said Tsikanovsky. "I can say I regret that."

Beyond economic reasons and the United States’ southern border, Tsikanovsky says she shifted towards Trump because of her Jewish faith. According to Tsikanovsky, recent pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses made her think differently about the Democratic Party.

"Israel [changed my mind]," said Tsikanovsky. "I am a Jew, and what was happening on campuses was appalling. They should have sent in the National Guard as soon as Jewish students were being blocked on campuses."

Soon after that, Tsikanovsky started sharing her new support for Trump on Instagram.

"I had like 50 unfollows right away," said Tsikanovsky.

Finally, after voting Republican in the election, Tsikanovsky says longtime friends and members of her LGBTQ basketball team started boxing her out.

"Ever since I publicly said I was voting for Trump, I am no longer welcome in the [LGBTQ] social spheres they provide," said Tsikanovsky. "If there was a birthday party I was invited to, I’m no longer able to attend. I think it’s disgusting someone can push me out of something [like this]. They liked me 2 weeks ago, and now they don’t, just because I voted for someone."

Following the election, some members of the LGBTQ community have expressed concerns, believing their rights could possibly be taken away during a second Trump term.

"We’re ready to fight for our rights," said one LGBTQ member to FOX 11 after the election.

"I want to say I echo their pain, [and] I understand their fear," said Tsikanovsky. "[However], I was a lesbian under the Trump presidency before and my rights haven’t changed."

Tsikanovsky says she hopes the LGBTQ community will understand her beliefs while realizing her values haven’t changed.

"I’m not all of a sudden anti-gay now because I voted for Trump," said Tsikanovsky. "I want to bring humanity to this. The only way we can come together is if we sit together and have hard talks."