Lemurs partake in Thanksgiving feast, watch football game at Illinois zoo

The ring-tailed lemurs at Brookfield Zoo in Illinois looked very thankful after the zoo shared video of the adorable critters chowing down on their special Thanksgiving feast.

Video taken on Nov. 24 showed the lemurs enjoying an impressive Thanksgiving spread inside their enclosure while "watching" a little football.

The lemurs — Ramses, Dogwood, and Butch — were treated to a "nutritious menu" which consisted of turkey made from primate biscuits and honey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce made of sugar-free gelatin and dried cranberries, steamed corn, green beans, and a pumpkin and sweet potato pie with a primate biscuit crust topped with popcorn, according to a zoo news release.

Freeze frame from video showing ring-tailed lemurs at the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois enjoying a "football" game during their Thanksgiving feast.

There was even a cardboard box decorated to look like a TV set displaying a football game, which was created by the zoo staff.

This was the zoo’s eighth year indulging their lemurs with a Thanksgiving-themed meal, according to the news release.

