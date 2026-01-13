Legitimate tow truck drivers joining fight against rogue towing

The Brief Predatory towing is increasing across Southern California, with thieves now using tow trucks to steal vehicles and strip them for parts. Toyota Tacoma pickup trucks have become frequent targets, prompting legitimate tow truck drivers to warn the public about fraudulent towing operations. Tow companies are working with law enforcement to stop tow bandits, while urging vehicle owners to take precautions such as parking in garages and using alarm systems.



As FOX 11 has reported for months, predatory towing has been a growing issue across Southern California.

The latest trend appears to be thieves using tow trucks to steal vehicles to be stripped for parts.

Legitimate tow truck drivers are now fighting this trend to help protect you.

Recently, Toyota Tacoma pickup trucks have been the target of thieves using self-loading lifts, which means they don't even have to get out of the truck.

"With the rear cameras and the PTO system, you have a remote, and you can access it through the cab. That's how repo men do it, so the same principle applies with these tow bandits," Joshua Acosta of Pepe's Towing Service said.

Acosta has been vocal about the need for people to be aware of tow bandits.

"It gives the tow industry such a bad name. We're out here, we work crazy shifts, 24/7 in crazy weather. When your mom crashes on the freeway, we're there to help her. When you lock your keys and your kids in the car, we're there 24/7," Acosta said.

He said there are things to keep in mind when looking out for fraudulent tow trucks.

Unmarked trucks are a red flag. Acosta said every legitimate tow truck needs to have a motor carrier number, a U.S. Department of Transportation number, and a company logo clearly marked.

Whether the thieves are holding a car for ransom or stripping it for parts, Acosta says legitimate tow companies are working with law enforcement officials to stop them.

"We're going to get you. We've been towing them a lot. In this yard alone, we've probably done 10 of them. There's a lot of officers that specialize in predatory towing, and they're cracking down hard on this in California," Acosta said.

Acosta said the best thing you can do to protect your vehicle is to park it in a garage if possible and make sure it is equipped with an alarm system.