LeBron James signs 2-year, $97.1M extension with Lakers

LeBron James has agreed on a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers worth $97.1 million, ESPN reports.

That includes a player option for the 2024-2025 season, sources tell ESPN.

James is No. 2 on the NBA’s career scoring list, and on pace to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the top spot next season.

If he continues scoring at his typical pace — 27 points per game for his career, 30 points per game last season for the Lakers — he would need between 44 and 49 games to pass Abdul-Jabbar.

