2 people shot at Spartan College in Inglewood

The Brief Two people were shot at Spartan College in Inglewood. The suspect took off from campus and has since been arrested in Koreatown.



What we know:

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a shooting along Aviation Boulevard. Officials say the two people shot, both female, are in critical condition.

Authorities say the incident was not an active shooter situation. The shooting suspect is believed to be a former school employee.

During the early stages of the shooting investigation, witnesses at the scene initially feared the suspect may have been hiding inside one of the buildings on campus. However, Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts told FOX 11's crew at the scene that the alleged gunman had since taken off from the scene.

A little after 7 p.m., the Inglewood Mayor confirms the shooting suspect has since been found in Koreatown and was arrested by Los Angeles Police Department's officers.

What we don't know:

Officials did not specify which department the suspect formerly worked in. The suspect's identity has not been released as of 7 p.m. Friday.