2 Southern California couples welcome 'Leap Day' babies who share 'rarest' birthday

Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park and Anaheim medical centers celebrated the birth of two "leapling" babies early Thursday morning.

People born on Leap Day, or February 29, are referred to as "leaplings" or "leapers."

New parents Samantha Placencia and Nathaniel Vasquez of Los Angeles welcomed their Leap Day baby girl, Daniella, at 1:17 a.m Thursday. Mom and dad Heather and Steven Haigh of Orange County welcomed their "leapling" baby girl just an hour later.

Those born on this day don't always get to celebrate their actual birthday, since the date occurs only once every four years. While those born on Leap Day use February 29 as their birthday for important documents and other identification, "leapers" often celebrate their birthday on February 28 or March 1.

Heather and Steven Haigh welcomed their baby "leapling" girl on February 29, 2024 (photo courtesy Kaiser Permanente).

February 29 is the rarest birthday to have, with only a one in roughly 1,460 chance of being born on this date. The chances are so rare that less than 0.1% of the world's population is born on this day.