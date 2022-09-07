Leaked Oath Keepers list includes 24 California cops

The names of 3,077 Californians, including 24 law enforcement officials, appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group, which is accused of playing a key role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The list is according to a report released Wednesday from the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, which found hundreds of elected officials, law enforcement, military members and first responders in the U.S. are alleged members of the Oath Keepers extremist group.

The report says the total number of Oath Keepers Signups in California is 3,077, including four elected officials, 24 law enforcement members, 12 members of the military, and nine first responders. The report does not name the members.

In total, the report pored over more than 38,000 names on the leaked membership lists and identified more than 370 people the organization believes currently work in law enforcement agencies, including police chiefs and sheriffs, and more than 100 people who are currently members of the military.

(Getty Images)

The report noted that several individuals with law enforcement agencies highlighted the numerous ways in which members of police agencies could be of use to the Oath Keepers. It specifically named Anaheim Police Department Sergeant Michael Lynch, who allegedly wrote that he has "a wide variety of law enforcement experience, including undercover operations, surveillance and SWAT. I am also a member of the executive board for my police labor association." In a 2021 statement to USA Today, Lynch said that he is no longer a member of the Oath Keepers because there was no local chapter and he "didn’t get anything out of it."

At least 26 Oath Keepers have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, the Anti-Defamation League says.

The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism notes a person's inclusion in the Oath Keeper database isn't proof they were or still are an Oath Keeper or that they held some or all of the views Oath Keepers have.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.