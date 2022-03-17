Leak reported at Atwater Village chemical company

No injuries were reported during a hazardous materials investigation in Atwater Village on Thursday morning, fire officials said.

The incident occurred near the intersection of San Fernando Road and Colorado Street just before 8:40 a.m. Thursday. Los Angeles City firefighters initially received it as "an automatic fire alarm" call before it was upgraded to a hazardous material response.

Fire officials said a metal vessel was being prepped for packing when a small valve broke, which caused gas to expel into the air and created a small cloud.

Authorities confirmed there was no fire, no explosion or medical complaints, and Hazardous Materials firefighters with specialized gas meters determined there was no threat.

Nearby residents who could smell an odor were advised to shelter in place and those who wished to evacuate were asked to travel south of Electronics Place.

The building was evacuated as a precaution.

