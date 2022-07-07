LAX to receive $50 million grant to help with infrastructure improvements

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was in Los Angeles for his so-called ‘Trains, Planes, and Automobiles’ tour.

He announced that Los Angeles International Airport will receive a $50 million dollar grant.

According to the White House, the grant will be used for reconstruction and modernization of the terminal roadway system, including reconfiguration of the LAX central terminal area entrance.

Long Beach Airport will receive $10.6 million for reconstruction of the terminal roadways, terminal loop realignment and establishment of ADA accessibility.

"These funds are going to help reconstruct some 40,000 feet of terminal roadway, reconfigure the central terminal entrance so it's easier to park, get a rental car, pick somebody up or generally get into or out of the airport as easily as possible," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said during a news conference at LAX announcing the funding. "... This is part of a broader vision for how to make it easier to get around, including coming and going from the airport.

The grants are part of a $1 billion program funding 85 airports across the country to improve terminals through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

"The work that goes in to build safer, more accessible and sustainable terminals will provide opportunities for people across the nation. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a critical investment not only in our nation's infrastructure, but an investment in the future of our country's workforce," FAA Deputy Administrator A. Bradley Mims said in a statement.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said investments in the airport "will create prosperity for our region for generations to come."

"When complete, this project made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the leadership of Secretary Buttigieg will help transform LAX into a more accessible, visitor-friendly destination -- and join a long list of projects that are turning LAX into one of the premier airports in the world," the mayor said in a statement

City News Service contributed to this report