LAX pedestrian bridge demolition brings overnight closures and detours through the weekend
LOS ANGELES - Starting Tuesday night, travelers navigating the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) terminal loop will face significant traffic diversions as crews begin the removal of a decades-old pedestrian bridge outside Terminal 5.
The bridge, which connects Terminal 5 with Parking Structure 5, is being demolished to make way for the new terminal headhouse and a "vertical core" that will eventually link passengers to the upcoming Automated People Mover train system.
Closure schedule
What we know:
The pedestrian bridge between Terminal 5 and Parking Structure 5 is scheduled to be demolished and removed beginning Tuesday, Jan. 6. Airport officials say the work is part of the larger Terminal 5 Renovation and Reconstruction Project.
To minimize the impact on peak travel times, the most restrictive closures are scheduled for the late-night and early-morning hours:
Lower/Arrivals
- Closure Times: 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Duration: Tuesday – Sunday morning
- Key Impacts: Traffic diverted to inner lanes; Structure 6 entrance closed
Upper/Departures
- Closure Times: Midnight – 4 a.m.
- Duration: Wednesday and Thursday nights
- Key Impacts: Full roadway closure at Terminal 5; Detours to Upper East/West Ways
Impact on shuttles and parking
Beyond the road closures, several critical services will be temporarily relocated or blocked:
- Parking Closures: The lower-level entrance to Parking Structure 6 and the upper-level entrances to Structures 2B and 5 will be inaccessible during the specified work windows.
- Shuttle Stop Relocations: * Terminal 4: The LAX-it (rideshare/taxi) shuttle stop and the Hotel/Private Parking stop will be closed.
- Terminal 5: The rental car shuttle stop will be unavailable.
The backstory:
Terminal 5 officially closed for demolition on October 28, 2025, with airlines like American, JetBlue, and Spirit relocating their operations to other parts of the airport.
This week’s demolition is part of a broader $30 billion capital improvement program at LAX.
The new terminal structure, expected to open in 2028, will feature 16 automated security lanes and a unified baggage claim area shared with Terminal 4.
What's next:
Airport officials say signs will be posted to alert drivers to detours, and flaggers will be positioned in the terminal area to help keep traffic moving.
Drivers heading to parking structures affected by the closures are advised to use alternate entrances, including lower-level access points, where available.
While the road is expected to be fully clear by 7 a.m. each morning, travelers with early departures are strongly encouraged to add at least 30 minutes of extra time to their commute to account for traffic bottlenecks near the construction zone.
The Source: This report is based on official construction advisories from Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) and real-time traffic updates from airport officials regarding the Terminal 4/5 Modernization Project. The details provided, including specific times for lane closures, shuttle stop relocations, and detours, were gathered from technical project notices and public safety announcements issued for the week of January 6–11, 2026.