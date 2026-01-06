LAX pedestrian bridge demolition brings overnight closures and detours through the weekend

The Brief Overnight lane closures at LAX will occur for five consecutive nights starting Tuesday, January 6, to facilitate the demolition of a pedestrian bridge at Terminal 5. Travelers should expect significant detours on both the arrivals and departures levels, along with the temporary closure of several key parking entrances and shuttle stops. The bridge removal is a critical step in the ongoing $1.6 billion rebuilding of Terminal 5, designed to modernize the facility ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games.



Starting Tuesday night, travelers navigating the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) terminal loop will face significant traffic diversions as crews begin the removal of a decades-old pedestrian bridge outside Terminal 5.

The bridge, which connects Terminal 5 with Parking Structure 5, is being demolished to make way for the new terminal headhouse and a "vertical core" that will eventually link passengers to the upcoming Automated People Mover train system.

Closure schedule

What we know:

The pedestrian bridge between Terminal 5 and Parking Structure 5 is scheduled to be demolished and removed beginning Tuesday, Jan. 6. Airport officials say the work is part of the larger Terminal 5 Renovation and Reconstruction Project.

To minimize the impact on peak travel times, the most restrictive closures are scheduled for the late-night and early-morning hours:

Lower/Arrivals

Closure Times: 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Duration: Tuesday – Sunday morning

Key Impacts: Traffic diverted to inner lanes; Structure 6 entrance closed

Upper/Departures

Closure Times: Midnight – 4 a.m.

Duration: Wednesday and Thursday nights

Key Impacts: Full roadway closure at Terminal 5; Detours to Upper East/West Ways

Impact on shuttles and parking

Beyond the road closures, several critical services will be temporarily relocated or blocked:

Parking Closures: The lower-level entrance to Parking Structure 6 and the upper-level entrances to Structures 2B and 5 will be inaccessible during the specified work windows.

Shuttle Stop Relocations: * Terminal 4: The LAX-it (rideshare/taxi) shuttle stop and the Hotel/Private Parking stop will be closed.

Terminal 5: The rental car shuttle stop will be unavailable.

The backstory:

Terminal 5 officially closed for demolition on October 28, 2025, with airlines like American, JetBlue, and Spirit relocating their operations to other parts of the airport.

This week’s demolition is part of a broader $30 billion capital improvement program at LAX.

The new terminal structure, expected to open in 2028, will feature 16 automated security lanes and a unified baggage claim area shared with Terminal 4.

What's next:

Airport officials say signs will be posted to alert drivers to detours, and flaggers will be positioned in the terminal area to help keep traffic moving.

Drivers heading to parking structures affected by the closures are advised to use alternate entrances, including lower-level access points, where available.

While the road is expected to be fully clear by 7 a.m. each morning, travelers with early departures are strongly encouraged to add at least 30 minutes of extra time to their commute to account for traffic bottlenecks near the construction zone.