All clear given after police investigate reports of suspicious bag at LAX
LOS ANGELES - An all clear was given at LAX after reports of a suspicious bag prompted an investigation Thursday afternoon.
According to LAX, the unattended bag was located in the lower level near Terminal 6. LAX police say they have cleared the suspicious item and traffic lanes are being reopened again on the lower levels.
Travelers can expect extremely heavy traffic delays on the lower arrivals level due to this investigation.