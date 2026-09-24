LAX people mover opening delayed again to January 2027

The Brief The LAX people mover’s opening has been delayed again, with the latest projection set for January 2027. The project is more than $1 billion over budget and remains fenced off as testing continues. The delay is raising questions about whether the people mover will be ready for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.



The long-awaited people mover at Los Angeles International Airport has been delayed again — with the latest projection now pushing the opening to January 2027.

The automated train was originally supposed to open in 2023. The most recent projection had called for an October opening.

Now, passengers are being asked to wait even longer.

"Beautiful. I’ll believe it when I see it," one traveler said.

Another traveler was even less optimistic.

"So it’s probably never going to happen," the traveler said.

The people mover is designed to shuttle passengers between LAX terminals, parking, rideshare areas, rental cars and the Metro system.

But the project has taken years longer than originally planned — and its price tag has climbed more than $1 billion above the original cost.

"It would be nice to have it. The fact it’s a billion dollars over budget, kind of wondering where the money went," another traveler said.

FOX 11 was there when construction officially got underway in 2019. At the time, the people mover was expected to open in four years.

Seven years later, the trains are still being tested.

"We’re hyper focused on the testing phase right now," Vanessa Rodriguez with Los Angeles World Airports said in April 2026. "So, about 60 days, we’ll be able to integrate the entire system."

Those 60 days have now stretched to nearly 160.

FOX 11 found the people mover still fenced off Thursday. No construction workers or moving trains were visible.

A spokesperson for Los Angeles International Airport said continued testing is necessary before passenger service begins.

"The safety and absolute reliability of the SkyLink train are our highest priorities as we progress toward passenger service," the spokesperson said. "Rigorous, exhaustive testing of all tracks, signaling systems, and vehicles is the standard industry practice for major airport transit infrastructure to guarantee seamless long-term system integration.

"We will not compromise on these stringent safety protocols, as delivering a system that safely, dependably, and durably serves Los Angeles and our upcoming global events is our primary focus."

Some travelers compared the project to other major California infrastructure projects, including the state’s high-speed rail system and the wildlife crossing in Agoura Hills.

"Kind of like that train to nowhere, up near Sacramento," one traveler said.

Another traveler questioned why projects in California can take so long.

"If you go to any other country, the job would have been done years ago. Us, takes forever," the traveler said.

Now, the latest estimate is roughly four more months away.

That timeline is also raising questions about whether the people mover will be ready for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

"It will take a miracle if it’s in place in time for the Olympics," said Anil Bhandari, a traveler. "I’ll give you a free bottle of champagne if it does."