2 dead in small plane crash near Hesperia Airport

The Brief Two people were killed in a plane crash in San Bernardino County on Thursday morning. There were no survivors, officials said. The aircraft appeared to be a 1952 Cessna.



Two people were killed after a small plane crashed near the Hesperia Airport on Thursday morning, officials said.

What we know:

The crash was reported at Summit Valley Road at East Maple Avenue around 10 a.m. There were no survivors.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if the aircraft took off from Hesperia Airport or if the crash occurred during the descent.

Authorities have not released the names of the crash victims.

What they're saying:

"We are currently working the scene of a small plane crash off of Summit Valley road. At this time, Summit Valley road remains open for travel. We ask for the public to remain clear of the scene so that we can complete a thorough investigation. We will post updates as they become available," the Hesperia Police Department wrote on social media.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Hesperia Police Department and San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.



