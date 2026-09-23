Santa Monica nearing agreement to allow local police to patrol Metro E Line platforms

Santa Monica is close to finalizing an agreement with Metro to allow local police officers to patrol Metro stations within the city limits, according to Santa Monica city leaders.

The goal is to help address public safety concerns on the transit line.

What we know:

Councilmembers say that Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) officers currently face jurisdictional limits at the city's three Metro E Line stations.

"Technically, the platform, these stairs, that all belongs to Metro," Santa Monica Councilmember Lana Negrete told FOX 11 on Wednesday.

She says under the proposed agreement, SMPD officers would gain clearance to ride trains, patrol Metro property, and intervene in quality-of-life and safety issues.

Expanding officer reach

The partnership aims to position law enforcement directly where incidents occur, which could speed up response times and improve visibility. Officers would be empowered to address issues ranging from disorderly conduct and fare evasion to assisting riders in emergency situations, city leaders say.

Santa Monica Councilmember Lana Negrete emphasized that local action is necessary to support the city's broader recovery efforts.

"Everything from cleanliness to quality-of-life issues to actual criminal behavior was happening here," Negrete said, noting that the city needed to take direct action.

Beyond law enforcement, Negrete said SMPD officers will also be able to "connect people in need with care-based services."

Frequent commuters whom FOX 11 spoke to on Wednesday have expressed support for an increased police presence, pointing to safety concerns, particularly during late-night hours.

Metro says it currently "contract city and county law enforcement partners to patrol buses, trains and stations regularly."

The transportation agency is in the process of building its own police department, but establishing Metro's own police force is expected to take a few more years.

Metro is working on updating its infrastructure and installing taller, reinforced fare gates to deter fare evasion.

SMPD and Metro response

In a statement regarding the pending agreement, a public information officer with the Santa Monica Police Department said:

"Santa Monica Police Department is working with Metro and its Department of Public Safety to finalize a partnership that would expand SMPD patrols at Santa Monica’s three Metro E Line stations, including station platforms. The proposed partnership would strengthen a visible police presence, improve coordination in addressing crime and public safety concerns, and connect people in need with appropriate services. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to safer transit and surrounding neighborhoods for residents, businesses and visitors. Additional details will be shared as the agreement and implementation plans are finalized."

Metro also released a statement regarding the pending agreement:

"Metro is pleased to continue working with the Santa Monica community and the City of Santa Monica to support safe and welcoming Metro stations. We are having productive discussions with the City about the best ways to accomplish this, but it is too soon to share additional details. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the City as the process moves forward."