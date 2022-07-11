LAX investigating suspicious item at airport's rideshare, taxi pickup lot

article

Airport police are looking at a suspicious item found in LAX's rideshare and taxi pickup lot late Monday night.

According to LAX's social media pages, the airport's "LAX-it" taxi and rideshare pickup lot is shut down as authorities investigate.

LAX adds shuttles going in and out of the lot, along with Little Century and Sky Way are also closed during the investigation.

Those looking to leave the airport can still use travel along the main Century Boulevard.