LAX delays, cancellations caused by severe weather, COVID

A perfect storm of heavy rains and short-staffed airlines has wreaked havoc on travelers in and out of Los Angeles International airport this week. It started on Christmas Eve, when United Airlines and Delta Airlines canceled dozens of flights because of staff shortages tied to the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Combined Delta, United and American have canceled around 2,000 flights since Christmas Eve. According to FlightAware, a website that tracks flights and cancellations, More than 1,000 flights into or out of LAX have been either canceled or delayed between Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 30.

On Thursday, many Delta customers arriving at LAX took to social media to complain about delays on runways, some waiting for hours to get to the gate.

"We apologize to our customers arriving in Los Angeles for the delay in their travel plans," Delta said in a statement. "A combination of issues, including but not limited to inclement weather with heavy rainfall in Los Angeles and the impact of the omicron variant, are driving operational challenges. Delta teams are working hard to get our customers to the gate safely."

For some airlines, the difficulties are expected to continue until at least a few weeks into the new year. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, JetBlue is canceling more than 1,200 flights through Jan. 13.

Alaska Airlines is also offering flexible rescheduling and cancellations on flights for tickets purchased on or before Dec. 28, for flights scheduled through Feb. 16.

