Lawndale student dies after "accident" during PE class

A student at a Lawndale area high school died last week after an "accident" during P.E. class, school officials confirmed to FOX 11 Monday.

"It is with profound sadness that we inform you of a tragic loss to our school community," the Centinela Valley Union High School District said in a statement Monday. According to the district, the accident happened at Leuzinger High School on Thursday, March 9.

Around 1 p.m. on that day, the student "was involved in an accident during PE class," the district said, but did not elaborate on what that accident was. The student was taken to the hospital.

"We are deeply saddened to inform you that the student did not survive," the district's statement read.

The district has said it's increased counseling support in the aftermath of the accident.