LAUSD to continue mandatory weekly COVID testing

Weekly COVID-19 testing will continue to be required for all Los Angeles Unified School District students and staff, extending a program that had been scheduled to end next week, the superintendent announced Thursday.

The district had originally planned to end its weekly testing for all students and staff in December, shifting instead to requiring tests only for unvaccinated people. But with the Omicron variant of COVID fueling a surge in cases, the testing for all was extended first until the end of January, then again until the end of February.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, in a statement posted online Thursday, said the testing will continue for now.

"At this time, we will continue to test all students and employees weekly and maintain our indoor masking policy," he said. "Los Angeles Unified continues to monitor positivity rates to inform COVID-19 safety protocols, guided by our medical director and in collaboration with our medical partners. Updates to our testing frequency will be shared with the entire Los Angeles Unified family in the coming weeks."

Carvalho noted that Los Angeles County's easing of its indoor mask- wearing requirement on Friday will not affect schools. Indoor masks are still required by the state on school campuses, although that mandate is expected to be reviewed at the end of the month and could be revised.

The outdoor masking mandate at schools was lifted last week.