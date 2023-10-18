LAUSD teacher booked on suspicion of child porn possession and distribution
LOS ANGELES - The San Bernardino Police Department booked a 60-year-old teacher with the Los Angeles Unified School District on suspicion of receiving and distributing child pornography.
Rene Gregorio Estrella was taken into custody early Wednesday morning on suspicion of distribution of child pornography, authorities said. An additional search warrant was served later in the morning in the city of Los Angeles.
While the investigation remains ongoing, San Bernardino police confirmed that "numerous" electronic devices were taken during these search warrants.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Internet Crimes Against Children task force at (909)-384-5644.