LAUSD students head back to school with new classroom tech restrictions

The Brief LAUSD students return to school Wednesday under a new policy restricting digital device use across all grade levels. Device use is eliminated for early education through first grade (with assessment and accessibility exceptions), streaming/social platforms are blocked, and take-home devices are no longer automatically issued. Exceptions apply for mandatory testing, LAUSD Virtual Academy students, and students requiring devices under an IEP or 504 Plan.



Los Angeles Unified School District students head back to classrooms on Wednesday under new restrictions that curb digital device use and screen time across all grade levels.

District officials say the measures aim to recalibrate technology use following the rapid shift to digital learning during the pandemic.

What we know:

Under a policy adopted by the Board of Education in June, digital device use will be eliminated for students in early education, transitional kindergarten, kindergarten, and first grade.

Across all grades, student access to YouTube, social media, and streaming platforms will be blocked unless explicitly approved by a teacher.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LAUSD approves sweeping new limits on screen time

Additionally, students will no longer automatically receive district devices to take home, though families can request them.

Teachers are encouraged to assign non-digital homework, such as reading, writing, and hands-on activities.

Exceptions to the policy will apply for district- and state-mandated assessments, students in the LAUSD Virtual Academy, and students with disabilities requiring devices through an Individualized Education Program (IEP) or 504 Plan.

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What we don't know:

It's unclear how individual schools will manage teacher approval requests for blocked platforms, or how many families will opt to request take-home devices.

What they're saying:

"During COVID, student devices became a necessary lifeline, and seemingly overnight, screen time limits were shelved to ensure every child had access to the technology they needed to continue learning and stay connected with their teachers and peers," board member Nick Melvoin said in June. "Our charge now is to recalibrate, evaluate the role of educational technology in the classroom, and balance access to that technology with the kinds of instruction and interaction we know help students thrive."

What's next:

As the nation's second-largest school district, LAUSD described the move as positioning it as "a national leader in setting thoughtful, research-based limits on student screen use and classroom technology tools."

The district plans to monitor implementation as students adjust to the new classroom environment.