LAUSD sees record-high graduation rate

article

The Los Angeles Unified School District had an 86.1% four-year graduation rate in the 2021-22 school year, its highest-ever, the district announced Thursday.

The rate marked a 4.5% increase from 2020-21 and was up 7% from 2018-19, according to the district.

"We are confident that early signs of success are beginning to manifest from the 2022-26 Strategic Plan and our vision of transforming Los Angeles Unified into the premiere urban district in the nation is being actualized," Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said in a statement. "The Los Angeles Unified school community has demonstrated an indefatigable resiliency in the face of challenges from the pandemic, and this latest data point validates the progress we are making."

District officials said the data showed increases in graduation rates for all student groups, including all ethnic categories, disabled students and English-learners. The district also reported a 2.4% increase in the number of graduating students that met all University of California and California State University A-G course requirements.

"Today we celebrate our students and this landmark achievement," LAUSD Board President Kelly Gonez said in a statement. "With the dedication and support of our teachers, administrators and staff, our students were able to thrive and succeed despite the difficulties posed the last two years by the pandemic."