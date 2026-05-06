Feds probe LAUSD over alleged reassignment of teachers accused of sexual misconduct

The Brief The U.S. Department of Education has launched a federal civil rights investigation into LAUSD's handling of sexual misconduct allegations. Federal officials allege the district reassigns teachers accused of sexual abuse to other schools instead of removing them from student-facing roles. LAUSD denied the claims, stating that reassignment typically involves directing employees to stay home and away from all students.



The Los Angeles Unified School District is under federal investigation following allegations that it reassigns rather than removes teachers accused of sexual misconduct.

What we know:

The Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights (OCR) is investigating whether LAUSD policies automatically reassign teachers accused of sexual harassment, exploitative romantic relationships, and possession of child pornography to other campuses.

Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey stated that the district "seems to be putting the continued employment of sexual predators above the safety of students."

The investigation was prompted by a 2024 settlement agreement between LAUSD and United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA).

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Federal officials say this agreement outlines conditions for reassigning teachers accused of misconduct but fails to specify if those new roles remain "student-facing."

What they're saying:

LAUSD officials released a statement calling the federal allegations "not true," clarifying their internal definitions of disciplinary action.

"'Reassignment' typically means an employee is directed to remain at home and away from students and schools during an investigation," the district stated. "Decisions about reassignment are guided first and foremost by the safety of students, staff, and the workplace."

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Kimberly Richey of the DOE countered, saying, "It is unconscionable that the district would simply ignore Title IX's procedural requirements to protect teachers who cause life-changing harm to their kids."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly how many teachers have been reassigned under the 2024 settlement or which specific schools received them.

While the DOE alleges reassignments occur "at another school," the district has not provided data on the number of employees currently directed to stay home versus those moved to administrative or different campus roles. UTLA has not yet commented on the federal probe.

What's next:

The federal government will review LAUSD’s compliance with Title IX procedural requirements.

If violations are found, the district could face mandatory policy overhauls or a loss of federal funding.

LAUSD has maintained it will continue to follow "established Title IX procedures" and "decisive action" will be taken if violations are substantiated.